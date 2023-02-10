NARNIA Releases “Rebel” Single From Upcoming Ghost Town Album

Swedish metal band Narnia release the single "Rebel", which is the opening track on the upcoming record Ghost Town, the band's ninth studio album.

"Rebel" showcases a seasoned and still hungry five-some that musically gives a nod to the band's earliest influences, and should appeal to longtime fans. A follow-up tour is planned, and Narnia is ready for huge steps into a new, exciting chapter.

While waiting for Swedish metal band Narnia’s ninth studio-album, Ghost Town, (which will be released on March 17) the first single "Rebel", is released on all major digital platforms in cooperation with Sound Pollution Distribution. The song is the opening track on the upcoming album and is an up-tempo track with a sound that has been associated with the band for their 27 years to date.

This single release begins the countdown to a new major venture with Narnia, which means additional single releases, an album release in March and subsequent worldwide tours.

Lyrics that make you reflect combined with the broad musical breadth the band possesses, along with a solid production, is Narnia’s musical trademark which runs throughout the entire album. If the latest studio album From Darkness To Light from 2019 marked the way, Ghost Town is a more than worthy sequel with a life of its own.

Ghost Town is produced by CJ Grimmark, mixed by the band"s sound engineer Viktor Stenquist, and mastered by Thomas Piec Johansson. It will be available on all digital platforms, CD, and vinyl on March 10, in collaboration with Sound Pollution Distribution.

Pre-save / pre-order Ghost Town here.

Tracklisting:

"Rebel"

"Thief"

"Hold On"

"Glory Daze"

"Descension"

"Ghost Town"

"Alive"

"Modern Day Pharisees"

"Out Of The Silence"

"Wake Up Call"

"Rebel":

Lineup:

Christian Liljegren: Vocals

CJ Grimmark: Guitars, backing vocals

Jonatan Samuelsson: Bass, backing vocals

Martin Härenstam: Keyboards

Andreas “Habo” Johansson: Drums

(Photo - Mats Vassfjord)