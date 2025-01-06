NASHVILLE PUSSY And SUPERSUCKERS Announce Support Acts For Upcoming Australian Dates

Supersuckers and Nashville Pussy are joining forces for The Superpussy Tour 2025", with four dates in Australia taking place later this month.

Says Hardline Media: "Get your discounted support band tickets for The Superpussy Tour, save $10 by buying direct from the bands, money helps the support bands! These are standard GA Tix that get you entry for entire show, just like a regular ticket."

Dates/support acts/discounted ticket links below.

Tour dates:

January

23 - The Manning - Sydney, Australia (with Avalanche) Discounted tickets here

24 - Croxton - Melbourne, Australia (with Hot Machine) Discounted tickets here

25 - Crowbar - Brisbane, Australia (with Brimstone) Discounted tickets here

26 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia (with The Dirty Pagans) Discounted tickets here