NASTY SAVAGE Release "Schizoid Platform" Single And Lyric Video

US power/thrash metal legends, Nasty Savage, have released a lyric video for "Schizoid Platform", the second single from their upcoming Jeopardy Room album, out via FHM Records on October 10. Watch the clip below.

Jeopardy Room was recorded at Tampa, Florida's famed Morrisound Recording Studio. The upcoming release was produced by Jim Morris. Obituary's Donald Tardy (drums) and John Tardy (vocals) guest on the track "Witches Sabbath".

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Invocations"

"Jeopardy Room"

"Brain Washer"

"Southern Fried Homicide"

"Witches Sabbath"

"Schizoid Platform"

"Aztec Elegance"

"Operation Annihilate"

"Blood Syndicate"

"The 6th Finger"

"Sainted Devil"

"Schizoid Platform" lyric video:

"Brain Washer":

Lineup:

"Nasty" Ron Galletti - Vocals

Jim Coker - Drums

Dave Orman - Guitars

Pete Sykes - Guitars

Kyle Sokol - Bass