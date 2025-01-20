NATE BERGMAN Announces UK Tour Support Dates With CHUCK RAGAN

Nate Bergman, the Nashville by way of D.C. singer-songwriter, is a performer with a voice that transcends generations. His powerful vocals create a timeless sound that weaves through the rich tapestry of Nashville's musical heritage. Bergman's unique ability to infuse elements of country, rock, folk, and soul results in a sound that resonates with an increasingly diverse audience.

Today, he's announced that he'll be joining as direct support to Chuck Ragan on his eight-date tour throughout the UK this April. The spring shows will see him starting in Liverpool and coming through Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Oxford, Southampton, and culminating in two dates in London. Tickets are on-sale now and available here.

Tour dates:

April

27 - Liverpool, UK - District

28 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut’s

29 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

30 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club Main Room

May

1 - Oxford, UK - The Bullingdon

2 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners

3 - London, UK - The Garage

4 - London, UK - Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Nate Bergman is a critically acclaimed musician known for his soulful voice and captivating stage presence. First with reggae-influenced rock act Lionize, and now as a solo artist, Nate delights audiences with his unique blend of blues, rock, country, and soul. He continues to push the boundaries of music with each new release, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

A standout figure in Nashville's thriving music scene, Bergman has also navigated highways across the globe supporting legendary artists like Anthony Green, LS Dunes, My Chemical Romance, Clutch, Valerie June, Will Hoge, The War and Treaty, Thursday, Cursive, and Arlo McKinley.