NEAL MORSE Launches New Podcast "Musicians Having Coffee & Talking About Stuff"; MIKE PORNOY Guests On Episode #1 (Video)

"My new podcast, "Musicians Having Coffee & Talking About Stuff" is now live," says Neal Morse. "For the first episode, I’m joined by my friend Mike Portnoy and we get into all kinds of topics: the McRib, Spotify, The Bee Gees... you name it. Watch the video on YouTube or listen to the audio on the waterfall streaming app (here)."

Neal Morse released his Last Minute Christmas Album, available for download from Radiant Records or for streaming on waterfallstreaming.com.

Tracklisting:

"Caroling, Caroling!"

"All You Need Is Love On Christmas"

"Worldwide Sleigh Ride"

"It’s Christmas Time At Last"

"Silver Bells And Promises"

"On This Most Holy Night"

"Mrs. Claus"

"Everything I Want For Christmas"

"‘Tis The Season To Be Blue"

"Lo How A Rose E’er Blooming"

"O Come, All Ye Faithful"

"All You Need Is Love On Christmas":

"Caroling, Caroling!” video: