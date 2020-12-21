NEAL MORSE Releases “Caroling, Caroling!” Video From Last Minute Christmas Album

Neal Morse has released a video for “Caroling, Caroling!”, the first single from the just released Last Minute Christmas Album. Download the album from Radiant Records or stream it on waterfallstreaming.com.

Says Neal: "Merry Christmas, everyone! I’ve been writing Christmas songs over the last two weeks and thought maybe I could make a last minute Christmas album... here it is! We’ve literally just finished mixing it and it’s exclusively available to download right now from Radiant Records or you can stream it on www.waterfallstreaming.com. I hope you enjoy it and it brings some of the holiday spirit to your home this Christmas!"

Tracklisting:

"Caroling, Caroling!"

"All You Need Is Love On Christmas"

"Worldwide Sleigh Ride"

"It’s Christmas Time At Last"

"Silver Bells And Promises"

"On This Most Holy Night"

"Mrs. Claus"

"Everything I Want For Christmas"

"‘Tis The Season To Be Blue"

"Lo How A Rose E’er Blooming"

"O Come, All Ye Faithful"

"Caroling, Caroling!” video: