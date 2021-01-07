NEIL PEART - Hudson Music Shares Video Tribute To Late RUSH Drummer

Remembering Neil Peart, gone one year today (January 7, 2020): Hudson Music shared a long history with Neil, collaborating on two educational DVD/Video projects, Anatomy of a Drum Solo, and Taking Center Stage, as well as the career retrospective book, also titled Taking Center Stage. Prior to these project, Rob Wallis and Paul Siegel collaborated with Neil on the Warner Bros release, A Work in Progress.

"Integrity. That is what I would say if asked to describe Neil in a word," says Rob Wallis, owner of Hudson Music. "Luckily, during our 30-year professional and personal relationship, I was able to see how that quality ran like a steel rod through every aspect of his too-short life."

Check out this gem: A multi-camera shoot of Neil Peart sound checking! Here's some more of Hudson Music Founder Rob Wallis' tribute:

"Our relationship started, like many others, with writing a letter — yes, putting a communication in the mail. In the mid-'80s, my then-business partner Paul Siegel and I began taking turns writing to Neil several times a year, asking if he’d like to do an educational video. We would always get back a polite response telling us it was not the right time, but to 'not give up hope.' During that time, we began a relationship with a senior Rush management person, Pegi Cecconi, whose initial role, we came to see, was probably to 'feel us out.' We would occasionally meet Pegi for lunch or dinner when she was in NYC for Rush label business. And so it went for several years (probably many more than I remember)."

"While we were reaching out to Neil, Cathy Rich was also writing to him, asking if he’d perform at one of her Scholarship Concert/Tributes to her father, Buddy Rich. And after one of her many letters, he eventually said yes. He had decided that he wanted to try performing with a big band, playing the music of Buddy Rich. This took place on April 8th, 1991, at the Ritz in NYC (the old Studio 54, which became a concert hall). As word got out that Neil would be performing outside of Rush in a small venue, the excitement from the drumming community around the world was near fever pitch."