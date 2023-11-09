NEIL PORTNOW, Former Grammy Awards CEO, Sued For Allegedly Drugging And Raping Musician

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Neil Portnow, the former head of the Grammy Awards, has been sued by a woman alleging that he drugged and raped her in a New York hotel in 2018.

According to the New York Times, the lawsuit was filed anonymously in New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday to protect the accuser's privacy. She is described as an instrumentalist who is not from the United States and has performed at Carnegie Hall.

Portnow served as the chairman and CEO of the Recording Academy, which oversees the Grammy Awards, from 2002 to 2019.

Jeffrey R. Anderson, the attorney for the accuser, told the New York Times, "[Portnow] does a disservice to every woman and every musician who is being oppressed by him and others. This is not just about Neil Portnow and not just about the Recording Academy, but about the culture in the music and entertainment industry and its doublespeak about rape and abuse."

The Recording Academy issued a statement to the NYT saying, "We continue to believe the claims to be without merit and intend to vigorously defend the Academy in this lawsuit."

