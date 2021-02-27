NEKROMANTHEON Unleash Skull-Splitting New Track "Thanatos"

Behold The Visions Of Trismegistos! After nine long years stirring the cauldron in the underground, Nekromantheon finally re-emerge from the depths with their most ferocious record to date. The oracles of death have released their new single titled “Thanatos”, which can be heard below. To stream or download the song, visit this location.

The band has commented: “A centennial celebration of the stride beyond the principle of lust, Thanatos is a hymn to the drive for death and self-destruction. "Into the fire I follow the..."”

“Thanatos” is the second single off their upcoming record The Visions Of Trismegistos, due April 30th. Pre-order the album here.

The Visions Of Trismegistos is a long-awaited metal assault, bringing forth the spirit of old metal once again. Recorded in Chaka Khan Studio and various locations around Oslo by the members of Nekromantheon themselves, using mostly old, analog equipment to get that warm, genuine sound. The Visions Of Trismegistos feels like a lost opus from the glory days of the '80s, when thrash, death and black metal was merged into one unholy trinity. Yet, it is a fresh and vital testament of a band at the height of their abilities, that stand out amongst their peers.

With The Visions Of Trismegistos, Nekromantheon are ready to resurrect the ways of the ancient with their fresh take on old school extreme metal. The Visions Of Trismegistos will be unleashed by Indie Recordings worldwide and by Hells Headbangers in the USA.

Tracklisting:

"The Visions Of Trismegistos"

"Seven Rules Of Fate"

"Faustian Rites"

"Neptune Descent"

"Scorched Deaths"

"Dead Temples"

"Thanasos"

"Zealot Reign"

"The Visions Of Trismegistos":

For further details, visit Nekromantheon on Facebook.