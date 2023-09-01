NEKTAR – Remember The Future 4CD / Blu-Ray Box Set Out In November

Prog legends Nektar will release a 50th anniversary edition of Remember The Future on November 24 as a 4CD / Blu-ray box set. The album is newly remastered from the original master tapes.

This 50th Anniversary edition comprises 4 CDs and a multi-region Blu-ray disc and features a newly remastered original stereo mix of the album along with and additional two CDs featuring a previously unreleased concert recorded at the Stadthalle, Munster, Germany in January 1974 and stunning new 5.1 Surround Sound and Stereo mixes of the album from the original multi track tapes.

Also included on the Blu-ray disc are the original 1973 Quad mix and additional video content comprising of the rare Remember The Future promotional film, the film of “Wings” shown on BBC TVs Old Grey Whistle Test and a live performance of “Desolation Valley / Waves” for the same TV show.

The set also comes with an illustrated booklet and new essay.

First released in November 1973, the album was a conceptual piece comprising a musical cycle divided into two parts and was recorded at Chipping Norton Studios in England. Remember The Future became the band’s most successful album, being a chart hit in Germany, but also reaching number 13 on the US Billboard charts without the band having ever toured America. It was a pivotal album for the band and broke them to a wider audience and remains one of Nektar’s most well-known and highly regarded works.

Tracklisting:

CD1 (Remember The Future Remaster)

“Remember The Future Part One”

“Remember The Future Part Two”

“Let It Grow” (Live Erbach, Germany April 1973) (Bonus Track)

CD2 (Remember The Future Stereo Mix)

“Remember The Future Part One”

“Remember The Future Part Two”

“Lonely Roads” (German Promo Single Version) (Bonus Track)

“Let It Grow” (German Promo Single Version) (Bonus Track)

CD3 (Live At Stadhalle, Munster, Germany January 28, 1974 – Previously Unreleased)

“King Of Twilight”

“Desolation Valley”

“A Day In The Life Of A Preacher”

“Cast Your Fate”

CD4 (Live At Stadhalle, Munster, Germany January 28, 1974 – Previously Unreleased)

“Odyssee”

“That’s Life”

“Fidgety Queen”

“Ron’s On”

“Show Me The Way”

“Little Boy”

“Need Love”

“Smile / Lonely Roads”

“Let It Grow”

Blu-ray

Remember The Future

96 kHz / 24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound mix / stereo remix / original stereo mix / 1973 Quad mix

“Remember the Future – Part One”

“Remember the Future – Part Two”

Visual content

Remember The Future – (promotional film 1973)

“Wings” (BBC TV “Old Grey Whistle Test” – 10th July 1973)

“Desolation Valley” / “Waves” (BBC TV “Old Grey Whistle Test” – October 23, 1973)

