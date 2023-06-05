NEOLIA Embrace Feverish Riffs And Heavy Grooves In "Rise And Fall"; Lyric Video

Israel-based band Neolia's debut self-titled album is a masterpiece of experimental, progressive metal that will leave you speechless. From the haunting melodies to the complex rhythms, every aspect of this album has been crafted with care and precision. Get ready to be transported to another dimension with this Israeli band's stunning debut and the recently released single “Rise And Fall” being presented now with a lyric video.

The band shares the background of the track: “It was the first one of the first songs we wrote for the album. Its first draft was recorded with just an electric guitar as a very basic demo, but it had most of the original riffs. The next demo version that was crafted at Tomer’s home studio was already in its final form, but it had had tweaks done to it and other parts and elements added as well. It is directly related to the concept of the album and the struggles of day-to-day life but not only the common ones, and is based on a fictional story Tomer had written. The main character, Alex, tries his best to recreate his past as a raging prophet that leads the weak, bruised, and innocent to follow his path but he doesn’t succeed this time so he crawls back to the demons that comfort him in his depression.”

The track starts off with a heavy groove intro, but it breaks once the verse enters with a drum and bass-like pattern demonstrating the duality of the song as the energy stretches back and forth. Containing some odd signature rhythms and polyrhythmic components it even leans into different genres becoming thought-provoking, alongside relatable, cathartic lyrics.

On a musical level, Neolia aspires to be a new horizon in the rock and metal scene, allowing a sense of freedom within the parameters of rock and metal, and leaving space for other musical inspirations such as African, Latin, and contemporary jazz music. They are recommended for fans of Protest The Hero, Coheed and Cambria, The Human Abstract, and Tool.

Neolia's self-titled album was released on May 5, and is available on Bandcamp and Spotify.

Tracklisting:

"The Shed"

"The Shed Outro"

"Your Prophecy"

"Dance Of Violence"

"Carried Away"

"Carried Away Outro"

"Karma"

"Karma Outro"

"Day In Day Out"

"Anchors"

"Rise And Fall"

"Blow The Leaves"

"A Better Version Of You"

"Refahim"

(Photo - Avi Veldman, Edited by Rana Sneider)