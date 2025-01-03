NEPHYLIM - Dutch Melodic Death Metal Outfit Releases "Inner Paradigm" Single And Music Video

Melodic death metal outfit, Nephylim, releases their first new single and music video, “Inner Paradigm”.

“Inner Paradigm” is a 6-minute song elaborating, metaphorically, the (un)subconscious inner duality of one’s character: “What kind of person do I want to be?”. Based upon life experiences, self-(un)consciousness and person’s character this life-defining choice will be made. The song will appear as the closing track of the brand-new Circuition album, which is set to be released on March 7.

The album is recorded by Jos Driessen at Sandlane Recording Facilities and Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio. Mixed by Joost van den Broek at Sandlane Recording Facilities (Ayreon, Blind Guardian, Epica, Powerwolf, Sabaton), and mastered by Darius van Helfteren at Amsterdam Mastering (Epica, Floor Jansen, Blackbriar).

Their brand new track is accompanied by a music video, shot by Vic Bomers (Viccnzz) and edited by Tijn Bosters and Vic Bomers. The artwork was created by Giannis Nakos (Remedy Art Design).

Listen to the single on all streaming services here, and watch the video below.

Kevin comments: "'Inner Paradigm' reflects on the journey and progression we have made as a band. It contains a new sound while maintaining the old Nephylim style. I think this track combines everything we love: heaviness, groove, melodic and melancholic. We are beyond excited to show the world what Nephylim is all about!"

Ralph adds: "A first release is always an exciting and scary experience, hence you will finally show the world the work you have done over the last year! For me personally, I’m more than assured and confident that this track, but also all the other songs of the upcoming album, will be very-well received by the people! I couldn’t be more excited and proud of the final product!"

Lineup:

Tijn Bosters - Lead vocals

Kevin van Geffen - Guitar & Backing/Clean vocals

Ralph Lentink - Guitar

Rens van de Ven - Bass

Martijn Paauwe - Drums

(Photo - Vic Bomers - Viccnzz)