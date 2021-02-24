NERGAL Launches Ordo Blasfemia Campaign; "The Time Has Come For Polish Artists To Fight Back," Says BEHEMOTH Frontman (Video)

Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has launched the Ordo Blasfemia campaign.

Says Nergal: "My name is Nergal and I am an artist from Poland. For over a decade I have been confronted with numerous attempts to permanently destroy my career on the basis that I have harmed 'religious feelings'. It sounds absurd and I can assure you, it is.

Many Polish artists, including myself, have been dragged into court rooms, at our own significant costs, to defend ourselves against nonsensical blasphemy laws made by archaic Politicans. Their intent is to censor anyone who does not conform to the archaic religious laws of our country. The time has come for Polish artists to fight back - join us in the Ordo Blasfemia.

Your donation will help fund a sustainable legal challenge to squash the existing and incoming bogus prosecutions. Help us reach the target so we can distribute to other artists facing their own legal challenges."

Donate and find out more here.