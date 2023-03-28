NERVOSA Guitarist PRIKA AMARAL Becomes Permanent Vocalist; "Endless Ambition" Single And Video Released

Full-speed death-thrash metal engine, Nervosa, are setting the metal world ablaze with their brand new song, “Endless Ambition”, out today. The steamrolling track is accompanied by an inexorably energetic music video and marks a new chapter and milestone in the band’s history, as it shows Nervosa with a revitalized lineup.

Along with this blistering new offering, the marvellous force has finally lifted the veil on who will take over vocal duties on future releases. From now on, guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral will be the voice of Nervosa. “Endless Ambition” acts as a first harbinger for everything that is about to come and shows the incredibly powerful attitude and talent of Amaral ruling in this new position. Nervosa brings another novelty with the addition of the immensely talented and well experienced Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass and Helena Kotina on guitars.

Prika Amaral says about becoming vocalist: "It was a huge challenge for me. It wasn't something I planned or expected, but after a second change of vocalist, I didn’t want to go through these changes again, so I decided to face what a lot of people have said since the beginning of Nervosa - that I should be vocalist. But, as I always heard from some people that I didn't have a technique, that the way I sang hurt my throat, I got carried away by that. Now, after studying vocal techniques for the last few months, I discovered that yes, I’ve always had the technique and feel comfortable facing this new journey, which I am enjoying a lot".

Watch the official music video for “Endless Ambition”, featuring Prika Amaral’s vocal debut, below. “Endless Ambition” is now available on all streaming services worldwide.

With their latest record, Perpetual Chaos (2.8M plays on Spotify), femme thrash metal band Nervosa not only secured their first charting positions at #18 on the German album charts, #6 on the US Hard Music Albums and #9 on the US Top New Artist Albums charts, but also played some of Europe’s biggest festivals such as Summerbreeze and Wacken Open Air. The new standalone single “Endless Ambition” graces their 35k monthly listeners and 77k followers on Spotify alone with an exciting glimpse of what’s about to come in 2023. Stay tuned for more exciting news coming soon.

Tour dates:

April

5 - Linkoping, Sweden - Platens

6 - Norway - Inferno Metal Fest

7 - Borlänge, Sweden - Broken Dreams

8 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer

11 - Tampere, Finland - Yo-Talo

12 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

May

20 - Ostend, Belgium - Huginns Awakening Fest

22 - London, England - The Underworld

23 - Bradford, England - Nightrain

24 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

25 - Wolverhampton, England - KKs Steel Mill

26 - Manchester, England - Satans Hollow

27 - Northampton, England - Manorfest

Nervosa is:

Prika Amaral – Vocals and guitars

Helena Kotina – Guitars

Hel Pyre – Bass

Michaela Naydenova – Drums