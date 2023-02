NERVOSA Part Ways With Vocalist DIVA SATANICA

Brazilian thrash / death metal band Nervosa have checked in with the following update:

"Since September 2022, Nervosa was informed that Diva (Satanica / vocals) would leave the band, and since then she has carried out all activities with great professionalism and respect. The reason for her departure is because she chooses to invest more time in other projects and in her band. Since her decision, we entered into an agreement to comply with the Latin America tour and announce her departure later so that we could plan everything calmly and in time.

We understand and support her decision.



It's not easy for either party, but life is made of choices and decisions. So don't judge too harshly, because it's a very painful moment for both parties. All our respect to Diva, thank you for all your dedication and contribution. We wish you good luck on your new journey.

Nervosa has been working with a vocalist for the last 2 months, and is also working with a new drummer. The recordings for the new album start this week, so stay tuned on our social networks because we're going to post some spoilers.

Thanks to all the fans for their love and support.

Nervosa will never die."

Earlier this month, Nervosa announced the addition of a second guitarist, named Helena Kotina. An official statement reads:

"The position will be filled by guitarist Helena Kotina. In the very beginning Nervosa consisted of two guitarists, but after the departure of Karen Ramos, the band decided to stay as a trio for logistics reasons.

After the complete line-up change in 2020, Prika thought of adding a second guitarist, but she decided to do it later, there were too many new members in the band to manage alone and the line-up had already moved from 3 piece to 4 piece, rising the touring costs of the band in general, so an addition of a second guitarist had to be postponed.

Few months after the release of Perpetual Chaos, in March of 2021, Prika called Helena to join Nervosa, since then they started composing a new album together.

At the end of 2022, Mia could not come to tour Latin America, so Prika thought of asking Helena to come to play bass and have the first touring experience with Nervosa.

Helena Kotina is a young guitar player born and raised in Greece. She picked up the guitar at the age of 14, being her main influences on bands like Scorpions, Rainbow, Deep Purple. Her professional career started by releasing the first EP of the Greek band Daffodil called, A Hope For Things That Never Come. In the summer of 2022, she released her first personal work called One Of Those Days, and later on she toured with Nervosa as a bassist in their Latin America tour. Also by the end of the year, Helena played alongside Paul Di'Anno and Gus G in their Greek tour.

Nervosa is finishing the new songs now and very soon they are going to enter the studio to record the 5th album in Nervosa's career."

Helena Kotina has commented: "Thank you so much everybody for the great response you showed after the announcement of being part of Nervosa as a second guitarist.The warm welcoming and your support really means a lot to me. As we said before we've been waiting (actually working) more than a year for this moment to arrive but it was totally worth it and you will understand what I mean very soon. We didn't had a lot of time to celebrate the event as we are working with full power for the new album, but we will do it in the proper way with you all. Cheers!!!"

(Diva Satanica photo by Kasper Pasinski)