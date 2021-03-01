NERVOSA Release Lyric Video For "Genocidal Command" Feat. DESTRUCTION's Schmier

Nervosa’s latest record, Perpetual Chaos, steamrolled through the metal scene, demonstrating the band's new lineup in absolute peak form. The album secured the band their first chart positions at #18 in Germany, #6 on the US Hard Music Album charts, #9 on the US Top New Artist Albums charts and recently returned to #1 on the NACC Heavy chart.

The four women of Nervosa haven’t stopped to catch their breath, delivering their next thrasher, “Genocidal Command”, featuring Schmier (Destruction) along with a powerful official lyric video. The track perks ears with Diva Satanica’s vocal eloquence, accented by the outstanding range of Schmier whilst mirroring a rousing thrash metal manifest. Enter a thrashing world of destruction and be a part of the next generation of Nervosa.

Perpetual Chaos is available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Edition: LP Gatefold Vinyl Splatter Blue/Red + 7 Inch incl. Bonustrack, Sticker and Patch - strictly limited to 300 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Red Transparent - limited to 500 copies

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Blue Transparent

- CD Digipack

- CD Digipack + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Venomous"

"Guided By Evil"

"People Of The Abyss"

"Perpetual Chaos"

"Until The Very End"

"Genocidal Command"

"Kings Of Domination"

"Time To Fight"

"Godless Prisoner"

"Blood Eagle"

"Rebel Soul"

"Pursued By Judgement"

"Under Ruins"

“Under Ruins” video:

"Guided By Evil" video:

“Perpetual Chaos” lyric video:

Lineup:

Diva Satanica (Vocals)

Prika Amaral (Guitar)

Mia Wallace (Bass)

Eleni Nota (Drums)