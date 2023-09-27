NERVOSA Release Official Music Video For New Single "Elements Of Sin"; Jailbreak Album Out Friday

After an adventurous festival summer with appearances at the legendary Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze, amongst others, boisterous thrash metal engine Nervosa is far away from taking things slow and accelerates even more by smashing their new single, “Elements Of Sin”.

“Elements Of Sin” marks the third single cut from the fierce upcoming fifth full-length, Jailbreak, to be released this Friday, September 29 via Napalm Records. This raging sonic monster features some of the album’s most insane guitar work and thundering vocals and is accompanied by a fitting official music video that emphasizes the unstoppable energy of this all-female powerhouse.

Finally seeing the light of day, Jailbreak is a decisive start of a new era in the band’s history, as it’s the first Nervosa album with guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral on vocal duties, and showcases the mighty new lineup completed by the immensely talented and well experienced Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass and Helena Kotina on guitars.

Prika Amaral on “Elements Of Sin”: “’Elements Of Sin’ was one of the first songs that me and Helena composed together. I remember when the riff from the chorus came at the end of 2021 and the lyrics of the chorus came together. We were so excited with this song that we also composed a few parts of the drums at that time. The process of composing of this album was very fun."

Watch the official music video for "Elements Of Sin":

Among its various themes, brand new album Jailbreak explores messages of breaking free from everyone and everything holding you back from doing exactly what you want to do. It encourages the listener to be proud of who they are, to trust in themselves and the strength that lies within them. The album’s lyrical themes comment on our society in a direct, critical manner, with messages delivered through intensely fast-twitching, raw soundscapes.

Prika Amaral on the album: “I'm very happy with the result of how our new album turned out. This time, we were able to take even more risks and do new things. With two guitars the doors open to a whole new world of possibilities, in fact Nervosa had two guitars in the beginning, but then we decided to go with one guitar for logistical reasons, since it would be easier to move with one less person for tours. Now Nervosa has a much bigger structure that allowed this addition, and we are really enjoying this moment of the band. The process of writing this record was the most fun and brought the most musicality, enriching the band."

Helena Kotina adds: “I think Jailbreak is Nervosa's most revolutionary record, both musically and lyrically. It was a very challenging process but at the same time very constructive. We were able to take care of every detail until we obtained the best result”

In true Nervosa style, the album’s lyrical themes comment on our society in a direct, critical manner, with messages delivered through intensely fast-twitching, raw soundscapes. On Jailbreak, the band continues their powerful collaboration with Martin Furia, who produced the four-piece’s successful previous records. With this album, Nervosa graces fans with yet another thrash metal masterpiece.

Jailbreak will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Vinyl Puple

- 1LP Vinyl Red/White Marbled incl. slipmat (in gatefold) bundled with wristband & printed cotton bag

- 1MC Trans Red, White print

- CD Digipak + "Jailbreak" Shirt Bundle

- CD Digipak + "Seed Of Death" Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Endless Ambition"

"Suffocare"

"Ungrateful"

"Seed Of Death"

"Jailbreak"

"Sacrifice"

"Behind The Wall"

"Kill Or Die"

"When The Truth Is A Lie" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Superstition Failed" (feat. Lena Scissorhands)

"Gates To The Fall"

"Elements Of Sin"

"Nail The Coffin"

"Jailbreak" video:

"Seed Of Death" video:

"Endless Ambition" video:

Lineup:

Prika Amaral – Vocals and guitars

Helena Kotina – Guitars

Hel Pyre – Bass

Michaela Naydenova – Drums

(Photo - Tihomir Rusanov)