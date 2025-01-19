NEVERMORE - Vocalist And Bassist Auditions To Officially Close On January 30th

Guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams recently teased a return of Nevermore in 2025. The duo issued teasers on their social media pages with phrases “Resurrecting The Dream” and “A New Chapter Rises”.

Nevermore split in 2011 when Loomis and Williams departed the band due to problems with singer Warrel Dane and bassist Jim Sheppard. Dane and Sheppard would focus their efforts on Sanctuary after Loomis and Williams left. Dane died of a heart attack in 2017 while working on solo material in São Paulo, Brazil.

Loomis and Williams recently shared an open letter via social media, opening up audition for a vocalist and bassist. It can be read via the link below in full. They have since issued the following audtion update:

"Thank you everyone very much for the unbelievable amount of vocal and bass auditions. We are slowly going through the process of going through each one to make sure we give them the attention they deserve. The last submission we are taking needs to be in by January 30th, 12am Pacific time. Thank you all so much for the support! More info to come."

Go to the official Nevermore website here to find the instrumental tracks required for the audition.