NEVERWAKE Cover BILLY IDOL Classic “Rebel Yell”

NeverWake starts the 2023 year off with a blast releasing their single cover of Billy Idol’s ‘80s rock anthem “Rebel Yell” for the song’s 40th year anniversary.

"We are very selective on the music we like to cover and this one hit home with us. We pursued this track because not only is it a rock anthem, but it holds a bit of nostalgia for the band. My father is a musician and I grew up watching his band on stage over the years with my jaw on the floor, just awestruck as a kid. He would cover lots of tracks but I always loved when he did Billy Idol. When our former drummer Marcus Giannamore brought his ideas for this rendition to the table it lit a fire inside of me because it brought me back to the days of me watching my dad’s band just kick ass on stage. He was my first inspiration to lead me to what we do today. And we’d love to pass that on," says Johnny DiCarlo.

NeverWake is a haunting sinew of hard rock and metalcore out of Pittsburgh PA. Captivating melodies are entwined with heavy grooves that refuse to leave the mind. Explosive riffs weave their way over a strong foundation. NeverWake has been capturing the minds of listeners worldwide. They have toured the US, played various national festivals, shared the stage with bands such as Falling In Reverse, All That Remains, and many more.

Just recently they have worked with powerhouse musicians such as John Moyer of Disturbed. There are no signs of slowing as the band is on course to release continually throughout the year and tour mid-2023. NeverWake consists of Johnny DiCarlo on lead vocals/lead guitar, George Scott on bass guitar/vocals and Justin Sanford lead guitar/vocals.

NeverWake is currently endorsed by Schecter Guitars, EMG pickups, DR Handmade Strings, and Splawn Amplification. NeverWake is signed to Melodic Revolution Records.