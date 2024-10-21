NEW ENGLAND Drum Legend HIRSH GARDNER To Release Third Time's A Charm Album Next Month; "Don’t Ever Wanna Lose Ya" Music Video Streaming

In the late 70s/early 80s, legendary drummer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Hirsh Gardner and his band New England dazzled record buyers and audiences alike with their own innovative mix of supreme AOR/melodic rock. Supporting KISS on the 1979 Dynasty Tour, New England’s first release, "Don't Ever Wanna Lose Ya" broke into Billboard's revered Top 40. Throughout the intervening years Hirsh has produced countless artists as well as achieving critical acclaim and rewards from his musical peers with "Producer of the Year" accolades along the way.

His new album. Third Time’s A Charm, due out on November 22 through Deko Entertainment, is split into two very different parts. Side one is all original material that builds on the ideas that Hirsh laid down on his previous solo releases and side two is brand new recordings of classic New England songs that brings the material kicking and screaming into the 21st century. Wait until you hear “Don’t Ever Wanna Lose Ya”, or “Holding Out On Me” featuring all New England members as well as guests Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses) and Chris Laney (Pretty Maids).

Watch a music video for "Don't Ever Wanna Lose Ya" below.

As Hirsh explains, “Third Time’s A Charm is a diverse mix of music, featuring a total of 12 songs. Half of these are original compositions, showcasing a wide range of my musical tastes from the raucous metal of 'Luver's Lullaby', to melodic rock ballads like 'Miles Away' and the extremely commercial 'Angel In The Sky' which could easily be a Top 40 hit in today’s rock market. The other half consists of covers from New England’s catalog, paying homage to the band’s iconic legacy. Among the luminaries contributing to the album are Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Chris Laney, and Alan Sorensen from Pretty Maids, as well as Joe Feloni and David Sumner from my own band, The Hirsh Gardner Project.”

Co-producer and mixer Laney ads, “I have been a huge New England fan from the start and when I reached out to Hirsh I found not only the legend but also a friend. We started a co-lab on an old Warrior track and that went so great we wrote more songs. It all ended up with me helping out on the lion’s share of the album, playing and mixing. I am so proud over the result, and I hope my fellow NE fans will enjoy it as much as I do.”

Bumblefoot continues, “I'm a lifelong fan of Hirsh and his band New England, since seeing them open for KISS at Madison Square Garden in '79. Imagine being 9 years old, it’s the first band you’re ever seeing at an arena show, and years later you’re playing guitar on the song you’re hearing…! I'm honored to have laid guitars on the song 'Nothing To Fear', you'll hear it on his upcoming album, Nov 22nd release. Hirsh, I thank you, and that kid version of me you inspired at that show thanks you!”

A limited number of unique bundles signed by Hirsh and New England are available while supplies last, here.

Tracklisting:

"Luver's Lullaby"

"Reach Out for Love"

"Faith In Your Heart"

"Angel In The Sky"

"Miles and Miles Away"

"All I Want"

"Don't Ever Wanna Lose Ya"

"Tear You Apart"

"Holdin' Out On Me"

"Hello Hello Hello"

"Nothing To Fear"

"I'm Not Down"

"Don't Ever Wanna Lose Ya" video: