New Jersey's GROUND To Issue Habitual Self-Abuse LP In October; “Indurated Juvenescence” Video Streaming

New Jersey-based Ground will unveil their fifth LP, Habitual Self-Abuse, through Hibernation Release in October, today issuing its cover art, tracklisting, pre-orders, and a video for the lead single, “Indurated Juvenescence”.

False grind godfathers Ground formed in 2012 and have since released a plethora of recordings including four prior albums, a split with Bandit, and more. Now a decade in, the band returns with a vengeance on their most violent and ambitious offering, Habitual Self-Abuse. Seamlessly blending their signature brand of searing grindcore, punk, powerviolence and slam, Ground funnels the futile rage and anxiety associated with modern existence into eleven tracks of pure, adrenaline-fueled auditory assault. With Habitual Self-Abuse, the band cements themselves as a key component of the thriving East Coast metal scene and further their legacy as torch bearers of the underGround. False Grind Forever.

Habitual Self-Abuse was engineered in March 2022 by AJ Viana at AJ Viana Productions in Hulmeville, Pennsylvania, with additional editing by Tiago “Canadas” Carvalho. The album was mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Obituary, 200 Stab Wounds, R.A.M.B.O.) and completed with cover art by Tom Maher/Skull Bastard Art and photography by Albert Rende.

The video for the album’s first single can be found below. The band’s Mike Mayo states, “‘Indurated Juvenescence’ is about missing out on your youth because you’re too wrapped up in trying to work through undiagnosed/misunderstood mental health issues. The older you get, the more you realize how much you missed out on, and it could’ve all been avoided if seeking access to mental health care was made easier, more affordable, and didn’t have such a stigma attached to it. Frank Haung (Max Volume Silence) did an excellent job creating a visual representation of how governments and society intentionally mislead our troubled youth for their own agenda. Putting a firearm in the hands of someone with untreated mental health issues, whether they’re in the military, law enforcement, or they’re a civilian, can have catastrophic effects as we all unfortunately already know.”

Hibernation Release will issue Habitual Self-Abuse on CD, cassette, and all digital platforms on October 28, with a deluxe vinyl edition to follow in early 2023. Pre-orders for all formats can be found at the label webshop here, and Bandcamp here.

Tracklisting:

"Injustice Collector"

"Couch Potato"

"Virtual Signal Boost"

"Shafted"

"Tastemaker"

"Stand-Up Guy"

"Habitual Self-Abuse"

"Mental Health Matters"

"Indurated Juvenescence"

"Digital Pacifier"

"Conscious Denial"

"Indurated Juvenescence" video:

Lineup:

Michael Thomas - bass/vocals

Mike Mayo - guitars/vocals

Phil Parenti - vocals

Zak Costello - drums/vocals

(Photo - Albert Rende)