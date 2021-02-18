New Online Casinos For Canadians

New online casinos spring up all the time. What can these online casinos offer you that conventional casino sites cannot? Is there a good reason to opt to play with new domains over older, more experienced ones? Perhaps you already know that you want to play with newer Canadian casinos, but aren’t sure where to find them? If any of the above fits the bill, then you have come to the right place. Allow us to introduce you to several of the best new Canadian online casinos and provide you with the reasons why joining them is advantageous for you today.

Why Play at A New Online Casino?

Firstly, you might be wondering why you would choose to play at a new casino at all? Why not choose an older, more experienced site? Well, allow us to explain:

- New online casinos often have more impressive game collections than older, more experienced ones.

- New casinos are more likely to offer mobile-friendly gameplay to Canadians.

- The freshest new casinos typically carry better, more modern promos and bonuses.

- A recently launched casino will likely have better support and security than its more experienced counterparts.

These are all top reasons to get started at new online casinos in Canada today. Let us explore each of these reasons in closer detail.

Larger Game Collections

Older, more experienced casinos may have a top selection of games for you to play. After all, they have not managed to accrue all those years of experience out of thin air. However, there are signs that newer online casinos tend to have more games.

Recently launched casinos like Cleopatra Casino consistently offer you 3,000 games or more, and these titles come from a myriad of top providers. In some cases, over fifty of them can supply games to a single new Canadian casino. By contrast, many older casinos are set in their ways, feature games from just a single provider, or are not prepared to invest capital in using open gaming platforms to expand their gaming library. By choosing to play at Cleopatra Casino and sites like it can guarantee that you will get to play thousands of hot, new games.

More Likely to Be Mobile-Friendly

Newer online casinos are more likely to be mobile-friendly. The main reason for this is that older, more experienced casinos will have to migrate their services onto a new platform, and in some cases, fully redesign their site. An excellent example of this was when flash-based casinos had to migrate to HTML5. However, the newest casinos to debut have already been designed using the latest software and industry standards. One of these is mobile compatibility. They usually come boasting apps and HTML5, browser-based, mobile-friendly software out of the box.

Top and Fair Promotions

Some of the older casinos out there tend to feature the same tired old array of promos. This is not something which you are likely to see at newer domains like Kingdom Casino. New online casinos in Canada tend to study what has proven popular with players across the internet and then tend to build their promotions based on them. This may mean tournaments, more flexible loyalty rewards and so on. However, this can often see more favourable terms and conditions for players. You should be able to opt-out of the promos at new casinos. You may also be able to get more flexibility courtesy of multi-tier offers, better game eligibility and naturally, lower wagering requirements.

All the Latest Security

As Canada’s online casino industry becomes more regulated, it is the newest casinos debuting that are in the best position to meet those requirements. When regulation and security requirements become too much of a hassle for older, more experienced casinos, they may simply decide to leave the Canadian casino gambling market. This is not something you are going to find with new online casinos in Canada. These sites have been designed from the ground up with Canadians in mind. As such, they meet all the latest security requirements.

If you are looking for responsible gambling tools, affiliation with problem gambling programs, SSL encryption, around the clock live chat support, fair and transparent terms, and conditions and more; you are more likely to find these at modern, newer online casinos in Canada.

Find the Best New Online Casinos for Canadians Today

We have already mentioned two top new casinos which are worth having a look at. Opting to play at either Kingdom Casino or Cleopatra Casino is a wise choice. However, these are not the only two new Canadian online casinos that you can join. Do not hesitate to check out the other top new online casinos in Canada. There are plenty to choose from.