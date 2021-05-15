New Original Podcast - Backstaged: The Devil In Metal Features Audio From Members Of METALLICA, PANTERA, SLAYER, KISS And More

Diversion Podcasts, a division of Diversion Media, has announced the launch of Backstaged: The Devil In Metal. Hosted by bestselling author and music journalist Jon Wiederhorn, this 12-episode podcast offers a one-of-a-kind journey through the history and culture of heavy metal. The podcast explores elements of darkness and extremism in the music and, examines how a generation of rebellious rockers took the phrase “sex, drugs and rock n’ roll” to an entirely new level.

For the past 30 years, Jon Wiederhorn has interviewed the biggest names in metal and now, for the first time, listeners will be able to hear exclusive, never-before-heard audio from members of Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Metallica, Dio, Pantera, Slayer, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mötley Crüe, KISS, Megadeth, Slipknot, and many more as they share outrageous, uncensored and sometimes unholy experiences from their lives in metal.

“I couldn’t be more excited about launching The Devil In Metal, Wiederhorn says. “Everyone I’ve interviewed has been amazingly honest and revealing and there are so many great stories metal fans will love. As the saying goes, the show exposes the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat in the way it offers fans a rare backstage view of the high and lows of metal legends and others that shaped this music over the past 50 years.”

Episodes 1 and 2 are available now. Hear Jon delve into: the birth of devil metal; the artists that celebrate the occult for shock value and those that claim to receive energy and empowerment from Satan, himself; the first artist to use the sign of the horns (it's probably not who you think), and how the Satanic Panic of the '80s changed music forever.

Future episodes address alternately shocking, hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking stories about heroin abuse, partying, groupies, horror, homophobia and what makes metal sound so raw and gritty.

Backstaged: The Devil In Metal is a production of Diversion Podcasts with iHeartRadio. New episodes can be found each Friday on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.