New PENTAGRAM Lineup Revealed

Doom metal pioneers, Pentagram, have revealed an electrifying new lineup for their upcoming new album and tours.

Around legendary frontman and band founder Bobby Liebling comes the melodic power of guitarist Tony Reed — known for fronting Seattle rock stalwarts Mos Generator as well as producing and engineering stellar releases from Electric Wizard to Blues Pills — and the sheer grooves of bassist Scooter Haslip, also of Mos Generator and former Saltine.

The lineup is rounded out by scene heavyweight and internationally renowned drummer Henry Vasquez of Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan, The Skull/Legion Of Doom and Sourvein.

Recently signed to Heavy Psych Sounds, the band is currently entering the studio to record their first album in nearly a decade. The band just announced their first-ever US festival appearance with a co-headline slot at Levitation Festival on November 3, 2024 in Austin, TX (tickets here).

Pentagram is set to reissue the Review Your Choices and Sub-Basement albums (originally released in 1999 and 2001 via Black Widow Records) in a fully remastered version engineered by Tony Reed, with pre-orders starting on July 2 via Heavy Psych Sounds.