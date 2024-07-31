New SEPULTURA Drummer GREYSON NEKRUTMAN Shares Live Drum Cam Footage Of "Propaganda"

New Sepultura drummer Greyson Nekrutman - replacing Eloy Casagrande, who left the band to join Slipknot - has shared live drum cam video of "Propaganda", shot during the Sepultura's recent 2024 Latin American Tour. Check it out below.

As part of their massive "Celebrating Life Through Death" farewell tour, metal legends Septultura will be hitting the North American roads; you can witness the ambassadors of Brazilian metal with a career-spanning set that will honour the band’s 40 years of existence.

Joining them on this momentous tour will be Florida-based death metal veterans Obituary, iconic New York hardcore pioneers Agnostic Front, and Sao Paulo’s death/thrash metallers Claustrofobia. Together, this package will unleash an electrifying display of power, passion, and raw emotion.

Andreas Kisser comments: “We are so excited to announce the North American concerts of the 'Celebrating Life Through Death’ farewell tour. We are having a blast doing these shows and celebrating 40 years of history, and now it is your turn! Happy to share the stage with our brothers from Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrofobia! Do not miss this! See you all on the road!”

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades are on sale now through Soundrink, here. General sale will start Friday, June 7, June at 10 AM, local time, here.

Dates:

September

17 - Chicago, IL - ConcordMusic Hall

18 - Minneapolis, MN - UptownTheater

20 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SODO

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

28 - Tucson, AZ - RialtoTheatre

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

October

2 - Tampa, FL - JannusLive

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

10 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia*

11 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - The PalladiumTimes Square

* - Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia