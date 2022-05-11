New WHITESNAKE Lineup Launches Farewell Tour In Dublin; Video, Photos

Whitesnake's farewell tour launched last night (Tuesday, May 10) at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The was the band first show with new additions Dino Jelusick (keyboards, guitar, backing vocals) and Tanya O'Callaghan (bass). Video from the show can be found below.

Following the show, singer David Coverdale took to social media with a message and photos. Says Coverdale: "THANK YOU, DUBLIN!!! You Brought Tears To An Old Snakes Eyes…Blessings On You & Yours For An Unforgettable Evening In The Company Friends…The Irish Whitesnake Choir Was In Exceptional Form…XXX"



Setlist:

"Bad Boys" / "Children Of The Night"

"Slide It In"

"Love Ain't No Stranger"

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"

"Slow An' Easy"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City"

"Fool For Your Loving"

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name"

"Crying In The Rain"

"Is This Love"

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Here I Go Again"

"Still Of The Night"

Encore:

"Take Me With You"