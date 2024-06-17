New Zealand Heavyweights SIDEWINDER Return With New Album, Single "Disarm The King"

Since their formation in Wellington back in 2021, New Zealand's Sidewinder have always summoned the biggest riffs and most monumental of grooves possible to carve their own path out from the underground.

In a short space of time, they’ve proven themselves to be an integral part of the burgeoning NZ hard rock / stoner scene and this summer they return to the fray with the follow-up to their 2022 debut, Vines.

Due for release this August, new studio album Talons is a breathtaking by-product of their tight, high-energy performances and sold out shows with bands like Orange Goblin and Sasquatch. A swirling tempest of bluesy southern rock and grunge in keeping with the quintet’s heavyset approach to sonic exploration, it draws on influences that span decades, from the hard-driven strut of Kyuss to the spirited sensibilities of Church Of Misery.

"We’re really excited for this album,” explains guitarist, Ben Sargent. “It’s a lot darker and heavier than our last. There are some monster riffs throughout, some great psych and doom sections and plenty of that eerie, swampy blues thing we do too."

Featuring new vocalist Jem Tupe, guitarists Ben Sargent and Thomas Rousell, bassist Sean Fitzpatrick and drummer Grant Lister, Sidewinder is primed and ready to bring it all home in the most spectacular of fashions. Talons will be released on August 23rd via Wyrmwood Records. Pre-orders can be placed here. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows.

"Guardians"

"Wasted Space"

"Prisoner"

"The Depths - Redux"

"Disarm The King"

"Desert Song"

"Northern Lights"

"Yggdrasil"

For further details, visit Sidewinder on Facebook.