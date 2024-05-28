New Zealand's SHEPHERDS REIGN Release Official Video For "Ala Mai"

Golden Robot Records announced the signing of the fiery, full-blooded Polynesian metal band, Shepherds Reign, in 2022.

Hailing from South Auckland, New Zealand, Polynesian by birth and blood; Filiva’a James (vocals/keytar), Gideon Voon (guitar), Oliver Leupolu (guitar/production), Shaymen Rameka (drums) and Joseph Oti-George (bass) are the real thing, a band who put their hearts and lives into their songs.

The band has shared an official video for the song "Ala Mai" accompanied by the message below:

"'Ala Mai' ('Awaken') is a call to our forefathers for strength and guidance, uniting not only Samoans but the entire Polynesian community. These stunning visuals were produced by the talented Bahador Borhani and made with the support of NZ On Air Music.

Join us on our journey to awaken the world to the spirit of Polynesia and inspire peace and resilience."

Shepherds Reign are famous in the Southern hemisphere for their primal performance, one which evokes many aspects of their cultural heritage and fierce Polynesian pride. Coupled with their enormous intimidating physical presence, there’s tribal roars, gargantuan riffs, twisting dual melodies, virulent virtuosity and crushing, bombastic rhythms, which all give Shepherds Reign their propulsive, dynamic metal sound. There is a special passion and power in every note struck, and in every word sung.

Ala Mai waas released on August 25th, 2023 via Golden Robot Records.

"Ua Masa'a"