New Zealand Thrashers JUST ONE FIX Release Ominous New Track, "Thorns"

Kiwi thrash titans Just One Fix have unleashed, "Thorns", the third single from their forthcoming EP, Submit Or Death.

After delivering two monstrous tracks, "Your Own God Now", and "Gods & Devils", "Thorns" is an offering with a darker turn. With its tribal beats and doom laden opening riff, the idea for the song was born from the pages of Mark Lawrence’s Broken Empire trilogy.

“'Thorns' deals with the reality that we are all broken, twisted and shaped by our worst experiences and become who we are because or maybe in spite of them. As a result, people tend to mask themselves to who they think the world wants them to be,” states the band.

Tracing that idea with a structure of groove laden guitar, pulsing bass and a throbbing beat that hypnotically weaves into the ear captures the imagination.

Check out "Your Own God Now", as well as "Gods & Devils" below:

