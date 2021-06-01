Newfoundland’s ARTACH Release “She Gathers Leaves” Lyric Video

St. John's Newfoundland is home to some of the most unforgiving, bleak, and snowiest weather in the country and local black metal act Artach uses that grey atmosphere as an inspiration for their raw and epic music.

Last year, Artach released a debut album Chronicles Of A Black Winter and this year, will follow it up with Sworn To Avenge'. The second single from the upcoming release is “She Gathers Leaves”, being presented in a lyric video. The single is more mystical and pagan than the other tracks on the album, as they explain:

“The music has a bit of a gothic feel in places and that leads to having some lyrics about witchy subject matter.”

They go on, to comment on the album:

“The music on the album is a frigid mixture of topics about nature and how it meets and interacts with the darkness of humankind. The desolation of the world, the planet, and the repeated failure of society to evolve to a place where we are a part of nature and not brutish subjugators of everything in our path.”

Coming from the coldest, windiest, snowiest, foggiest city in Canada, Artach’s music is heavily influenced by nature and even takes after the bleak climate they are surrounded by. “Sworn to Avenge” is an inescapable, cold and at times unhinged grimness. Raw aggression tempered with bouts of melody evoking the grandmasters of the genre while incorporating first and second wave black metal influences.

Raw and epic black metal, Artach is recommended listening for fans of Immortal, Celtic Frost, and Darkthrone.

Sworn To Avenge is being released on June 25 via Depressive Illusions and is available for pre-order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Tuiteam An Duine”

“Ice Throne”

“Shimmer”

“Endless Tundra”

“Into The Frozen Woodlands”

“She Gathers Leaves”

“Mistress Of Black Thorns”

“Winter’s End”

“She Gathers Leaves” lyric video: