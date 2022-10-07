NICK MENZA - Late MEGADETH Drummer Performs "Hook In Mouth" In Unearthed Drum-Cam Video

Previously unreleased, behind the scenes drum-cam footage of late Megadeth drummer, Nick Menza, playing "Hook In Mouth" during Megadeth's 1990 European leg of the Clash Of The Titans tour can be seen below:

The video was filmed by Menza's childhood best friend and Megadeth videographer at the time, Nico Alba who also filmed Megadeth From The Vault.

The unreleased video was supposed to be used for the three part series of episodes from the revamped 2020 Menza "Mega Video Vault" that consists of clips from Menza's personal and private collection VHS tapes that will now be a featured highlight in the recently announced official Menza documentary film, This Was My Life - The Story of Nick Menza.

The first episode "Behind The Scenes With Nick Menza" was released April 27, 2020 and was hosted by Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza and features the late drummer behind the camera filming some very rare unreleased intimate and funny backstage moments.

"Behind The Scenes With Nick Menza" consists of clips from Menza's personal and private collection VHS tapes that includes previously unreleased live concert footage of Pantera and Stone Temple Pilots the drummer captured during 1992 and 1993 when Pantera and Stone Temple Pilots opened for Megadeth on the Countdown To Extinction tour. The series is being produced by Menza's longtime manger Robert Bolger, Wayne Marsala and Brian Huntington of Grey Haven Media has since been shelved.

The unreleased video footage will be a featured highlight in the recently announced official Menza documentary film This Was My Life - The Story of Nick Menza. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

This Was My Life will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

This Was My Life is being produced, directed and edited by Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment. David Ellefson has signed on as a co-producer of the film, and also will provide narration to guide the viewer through the exploration of Nick's life is expected to arrive in 2023.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed behind his drum kit after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Nick rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth's 10-year peak at the top. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.