NICK MENZA - Late MEGADETH Drummer Performs "Lucretia" In Isolated Drum Track Visualizer

Late Megadeth drummer, Nick Menza, performs "Lucretia" in the original 1990 isolated studio drum track visualizer below. "Lucretia" is the sixth track off of Megadeth's Rust In Peace. Released on September 24, 1990 via Capitol Records, it was the first album to feature drummer Nick Menza and lead guitarist Marty Friedman.

The original 1990 isolated studio drum track visualizers for "Poison Was The Cure" and "Take No Prisoners", also from Rust In Peace, can be found below:

A snippet of the song, "Metal Man", from the soundtrack to the upcoming, long-awaited Nick Menza documentary film, This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza, can be heard in the YouTube clip below.

This Was My Life: The Story of Nick Menza documentary soundtrack will deliver a very diverse posthumous album worth of heavy music. The LP will consist of 12 tracks from unearthed and previously unreleased drum riffs late Megadeth drummer recorded for a project he assembled in 2013 called "The Atomic Disintegrators" and is believed to be some of the final studio drum recordings of Menza before he tragically passed away 2016. Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson played on a few of the tracks and is also served as executive producer for the project.

"One Of A Kind" was written and produced by guitarist Andy Martongelli and Dvaid Ellefson. The lyrics were written by vocalist Dino Jelusick and mixed by Richard Easterling / KRM Studios.

Collaborating musicians who participated in writing and recording process follow: David Ellefson (Dieth) Steve DiGiorgio (Testament) Rob Cavestany (Death Angel) Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) Andy Martongelli (Ellefson & Soto) Dino Jelusick (Solo Artist) Dave Linsk (Overkill) Michael Gilbert (Flotsam & Jetsam) John Howard (Threat Signal) James Mac Donough (Iced Earth) Ilias Papadakis (Memorain) Chris Valagao (Zimmers Hole) Davor Garasic (Sufosia) David Corral L.A. (Calling) Stephanie Jayne (Solo Artist) Marialena Trikoglou (Solo Artist).

12 songs have since been complete so far and will be available in the upcoming feature-length documentary film and to be later released under the "The Atomic Disintegrators" moniker.

Co-producer David Ellefson, has recently completed the narration for the film. Executive producer, director and editor Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment is currently in the studio editing the films official trailer.

As previously reported, West Virginia-based Screaming Butterfly Entertainment has announced a 2023 release for the upcoming feature-length documentary film.

"This Was My Life" will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

"This Was My Life" will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

"This Was My Life" will include interviews with the Menza family and close friends, and former Megadeth members Chris Poland, Jeff Young, former Lamb Of God/Megadeth drummer Chris Adler, former Megadeth tour manager Skip Rickert, Nick's drum tech Rob Corsie, legendary rock and roll photographer Gene Kirkland, film director, late metal historian, journalist and filmmaker Bob Nalbandian, James Rota and Emily Burton of Fireball Ministry, Terri Evans, Peter Flyn, John "Gumby" Goodwin, Bert Wolf, David Randi, Rob Schaefer, Juan "Nico" Alvarez, Robertino "Pag" Pagliari, Iki Levy of Soultone cymbals, and David Corral of L.A. Calling.

"We are excited for the fans to see the life Nick lived before, during and after Megadeth. It was quite the journey. Stay tuned for an epic documentary. As Nick would say, 'It's gonna be RAD!

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed behind his drum kit after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Menza rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth's 10-year peak at the top. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people.