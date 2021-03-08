NICK MENZA - Late MEGADETH Drummer's Final Audio Interview Surfaces; Recorded 14 Days Before His Death

Menza Nation has released the late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza's final audio interview with The Wave Northwest podcast 14 days before his death.

"They discuss a wide variety of topics in this interview from playing with Megadeth, touring with Pantera and OHM, to marijuana, UFOs and aliens, and much more. The interview was conducted on May 8th, 2016 and published May 24, 2016."

Another previously unreleased 2014 live rehearsal recording by former Megadeth members Nick Menza, Chris Poland and James LoMenzo can be heard below. The clip was edited by Menza himself and features the trio in an all-out original, free-for-all fusion jam session.

The unnamed trio was assembled by Menza and LoMenzo in 2014, and later on joined by Poland to handle rhythm and lead guitar.

Before joining force with Poland the pair released two demo versions of their cover of the Metallica classics "Creeping Death" and "Motorbreath" with a guest appearance by guitarist/vocalist Davor Garasic from the Croatian thrash metal band Sufosia.

Menza, Poland and LoMenzo's first jam session took place on November 1, 2014, at Menza's Disintegrator Studios in Studio City, California, where they cracked through some of the old Megadeth catalogue along with some of their favorite Metallica and Led Zeppelin songs.

Regarding the project's musical direction, which was described by some as Led Zeppelin meets Metallica," Nick said: "It's got some elements of that, but I'd say we're just so far beyond everything that's been heard already. It's gonna be a conglomerate of styles. It's gonna be what we like to do best. Have fun and play. Our material is gonna be really out there, It's gonna be different. It's gonna pumped, it's gonna be heavy, but it's gonna be us."

The trio then rehearsed handful of times before disbanding later that year due to other musical commitments, Menza went on to join Poland's band OHM, and was playing with the group live on stage when he died behind his drum kit of natural causes in May 2016.

Another clip, also edited by Menza himself, featuring the trio in an all out original, free for all intense heavy jam session, can be enjoyed below.

The unnamed project will be a highlight in the recently announced official Nick Menza documentary film, This Was My Life - The Story Of Nick Menza featuring video footage and audio recordings of Menza himself discussing the project's rhythm section, future recording and touring plans.

The film will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family.

This Was My Life will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow band-members, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

Menza's longtime personal manger Robert Bolger said: "I am very excited to be working with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment on Nick's official documentary.

There's a lot of published misinformation out there about Nick that isn't true and I am very happy to bring the documented truth forth.

Nick loved his fans and always said without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life."

Executive producer Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment added: "As both a filmmaker, and fellow metal-head who deeply values the metal community, I am honored and excited to go on this journey alongside all of you."