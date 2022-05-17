NICK MENZA - Life Of Late MEGADETH Drummer To Be Celebrated With Virtual Event On 6th Anniversary Of His Death

The life of late Megadeth drummer, Nick Menza, will be celebrated with a special live stream that's scheduled for that day. Saturday, May 21 at 1 PM, PST / 4 PM, EST / 9 PM GMT, here.

Executive producer and film director Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment and co-producer David Ellefson will host the live virtual event for the six year anniversary of Nick’s passing, a celebration of the late drummers life, as they will be answering viewer questions during a Q&A session on the making of the film.

Fans will get the opportunity to stream the live event and get a behind the scenes sneak preview of the upcoming feature-length Nick Menza documentary film, This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza. This will include an exclusive listening party of the film's soundtrack, Including brand new video content, along with other bonus material.

The event will also feature a few, very well known special mystery guests musicians involved with the writing and recording of the film's soundtrack. These newly written songs feature previously recorded drum tracks by Nick Menza and what's known to be his final studio drum recordings.

This Was My Life will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life Including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic 'Rust In Peace' lineup.

This Was My Life will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

The soundtrack will feature a very diverse posthumous album worth of heavy music that will consist of 8-9 tracks from Nick's un-earthed / un-released drum riffs late drummer recorded for a project he started working on between 2013 / 2015. David Ellefson will play bass on a few of the tracks and will also helm the position as executive producer.

The cover photo for the film was shot by Los Angeles music photographer Alex Solca and designed by Brazilian artwork designer Alcides Burn of Burn Artworks.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at the Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Nick rightfully earned his place as one of heavy metal's fiercest drummers during Megadeth's 10-year commercial peak. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio in 1991 before more than 100,000 people.