NICK MENZA - Video Of Late MEGADETH Drummer Performing Live With RHOADS Surfaces

Prior to being in Megadeth, Nick Menza was also the drummer for Rhoads, featuring vocalist Kelle Rhoads, who is the brother of legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne).

Video of Rhoads, with Menza behind the kit, performing a song called "Push Shove" live at an undisclosed location, circa 1986, has recently surfaced and can be seen below.

Rhoads is:

Kelle Rhoads - vocals

Nick Menza - drums

John Goodwin - guitar

Darwin Ballard - bass

Steve Elly - guitar

Screaming Butterfly Entertainment has revealed the cover artwork for This Was My Life - The Story of Nick Menza. The uncensored documentary film that will focus on Nick's life and musical career.

The cover photo for the film was shot by Los Angeles music photographer Alex Solca and designed by Brazilian artwork designer Alcides Burn of Burn Artworks.

"This Was My Life" will be the first ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was, described as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

"This Was My Life" will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive un-realsed audio recordings and content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow band members, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with. The film will also include new interviews with those who knew Nick and were touched by his life.

Menza's longtime personal manager Robert Bolger said: "I am very excited to be working with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment on Nick's official documentary. There's a lot of published misinformation out there about Nick that isn't true and I am very happy to bring the truth forth. Nick loved his fans and always said without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life."

Executive producer Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment added: "As both a filmmaker, and fellow metalhead who deeply values the metal community, I am honored and excited to go on this journey alongside all of you."

Photographer Alex Solca said: "I am so glad Screaming Butterfly have chosen to use that photo, because Nick was really into it and worked hard to get that perfect pose."

Visit the newly launched "This Was My Life" website, here.

Menza's official autobiography, Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza by J. Marshall Craig, was released in 2018 via Post Hill Press.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Nick rightfully earned his place as one of heavy metal's fiercest drummers during Megadeth's 10-year commercial peak. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.