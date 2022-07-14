NICK PERRI & THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES Cover NEIL YOUNG Classic "My My Hey Hey"; Music Video Posted

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves, the Philadelphia-based independent rock band led by artist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri, have released a blistering cover of Neil Young’s classic song, “My My Hey Hey”, available on all digital streaming services now. The group has also unveiled a video for “My My Hey Hey”, which can be viewed below.

“My My Hey Hey” played a major role in the band’s live set throughout the pandemic and carries with it an important message to the group’s frontman. “The song became like an anthem to me, especially when things were at their bleakest” says Nick Perri. “The idea that rock and roll is this undying life force, bigger than any of us, was empowering not only to us as a band, but to the audiences each night on the road. It has become uniting and up-lifting.”

“My My Hey Hey” - which was also produced by Perri - was recorded in the band’s hometown of Philadelphia last October, live to 2” analog tape, and the music video showcases this recording process, and the ferocity of the group’s live show.

“I’ve always loved both Neil’s melancholy acoustic version of ‘My My Hey Hey’, and the rawness and power of his electric ‘Hey Hey My My’” explains Perri. “The goal with our version was to combine both of Neil’s individual masterpieces into one track that captures the essence of both, but also allowed the uniqueness of this band to shine through.”

“My My Hey Hey” features Perri on lead vocals and guitar, Brian Weaver on bass, Zil Fessler on drums, and Justin DiFebbo on Hammond organ and background vocals. The song was mixed by Los Angeles-based mixer Austin Asvanonda (The War On Drugs).

(Photo - Bob Linneman)