NICKO MCBRAIN's TITANIUM TART Perform IRON MAIDEN Classic "Alexander The Great" In Florida; Multi-Cam Video Posted

On July 13, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and his Iron Maiden cover band, Titanium Tart, performed the first of three Florida dates at The Barn in Sanford.

BLANDINI videos by Eric Hutcheson has uploaded multi-cam footage of the band performing the Maiden classic, "Alexander The Great". Watch below:

Hutcheson previously uploaded the footage below of McBrain and crew performing the Iron Maiden songs "Can I Play With Madness", and "Days Of Future Past". See below:

Acclaimed Mongolian metal band, The Hu, will be joining Iron Maiden on all shows throughout North America on The Future Past Tour later this year.

The Hu comment: “Iron Maiden is the master of the masters of rock music - they are one of the biggest inspirations to us! The way that they create and perform their music is majestic and we still remember the first time we heard their ‘Trooper’ song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home and we can’t wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!”

North American tour dates:

October

4 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

5 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

8 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

9 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ (NEW SHOW)

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newwark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

Go to ironmaiden.com for the latest tour information.