NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER Announce The Bones That Grew From Pain Album; First Single Streaming

Ballarat, Australia's Nicolas Cage Fighter are coming out swinging with a brand new LP on Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records, The Bones That Grew From Pain. The title stems from the fact the record is "about varying degrees of pain, suffering and tribulation. Bones are an organic symbol of structure and supposed to install an image of strength and stability. So basically, the record tells narratives of when those two opposites are entwined," the band adds. The Bones That Grew From Pain is slated for release on July 22, 2022 worldwide and can be pre-ordered now at blacklightmediarecords.com.

The debut single "Shrine Of Wire" is streaming now everywhere, including a brand new video, which can be streamed below.

Nicolas Cage Fighter will be touring throughout Australia this August with Relapse, Blood On My Hands, and Shōkan.

Tracklisting:

“Grey Eye”

“Shrine Of Wire”

“Coughing Nails”

“Static Abyss”

“The Bones That Grew From Pain”

“Weeping Sores”

“Compound And Fracture”

“Foundation”

“Heretic’s Vow”

“A Great Ruinous Deed”

“Shrine Of Wire”:

Live dates:

August

5 – Sydney, Australia – Factory Floor

6 – Newcastle, Australia – Newcastle Hotel

11 – Melbourne, Australia – Stay Gold

12 – Ballarat, Australia – Volta

13 – Adelaide, Australia – Crown And Anchor

(Photo – Jayden Pitts)