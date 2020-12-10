NIFELHEIM Guitarist Resurrects CALES Project; New 7" To Arrive In Early 2021; Audio Samples Streaming

Blackosh, guitarist with Sweden's Nifelheim (also known from his former involvement with Root and Master's Hammer), has announced the resurrection of his project, Cales. Currently, he has prepared a 7” single, which will soon be sent to the factory and is expected to be released in early 2021 under Gothoom Productions.

Blackosh invited Per Gustasson aka Hellbutcher, his colleague from Nifelheim, to sing the song “Chants Of Steel”, while he took care of the vocals himself on the other song, “Hall Of Death”. The two-song vinyl single precedes the release of the seventh Cales album, entitled Chants Of Steel, which is planned to be released by the end of 2021.

Gothoom Productions will take care of the CD format. The audio cassette will be released by Germany's Darkness Shall Rise Prods. Of course, vinyl version will not be missing. In style, Cales continue where they finished with the sixth album ten years ago - in their epic pagan concept of metal.



