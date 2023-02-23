NIGHT DEMON Release "Escape From Beyond" Single And Music Video

On March 17, Ventura, California's heavy metal institution, Night Demon, return with their third full-length, Outsider, via Century Media Records. For a preview of Outsider, the video for the new single, "Escape From Beyond" (filmed by Julian Weigand and edited by Dave Minall), can be viewed below.

Jarvis Leatherby (vocals, bass) comments: "Our second single, 'Escape From Beyond', is a rip-roaring journey that continues the movement from the title track 'Outsider'. It's an ode to finding your place in the universe and trusting that your intuition will guide you. Like many of the songs on this forthcoming album, it has peaks and valleys and it represents major growth from the heavy metal standards. We want to take the listener on an unforgettable ride, while staying true to our signature Night Demon sound. This is a new chapter that we're beyond excited for."

For more than a decade, Night Demon have defiantly flown the flag of traditional heavy metal, unwavering in the face of shifting industry trends and unscarred by global calamities. With new album Outsider, the band have challenged themselves musically and lyrically, pushing creative boundaries and evolving their sound far beyond their NWOBHM-worshipping origins into something truly singular.

From a lyrical standpoint, Outsider marks Night Demon's first full-blown concept album. To be sure, the band have always experimented with embedding thematic linkages between songs on each release, dating back to their 2015 debut album, Curse Of The Damned. On Outsider, however, lyricist Jarvis Leatherby has dialed into a fully cohesive tale of alternate realities, mysterious portals, and the supernatural, intertwined with universal human feelings of alienation, loss, regret and revenge. Inspired by Leatherby's lifelong affinity for horror movies as well as his pandemic-induced exile in the countryside of Northern Ireland, Outsider weaves a compelling yarn from its pastoral beginnings to its heart-pounding finale.

Of course, this kind of epic storytelling demands an equally expansive musical backdrop that ebbs and flows to convey the full emotional range of Outsider. To achieve that result, Night Demon have reimagined the band's songwriting and arrangements by embracing progressive elements and a newfound sense of dynamics that lend the music a decidedly cinematic quality. Longtime fans should not be alarmed: Outsider sounds like Night Demon through and through, but the songwriting is perhaps the catchiest in the band's discography, boasting massive hooks such as those found on the earworm title track, which is also the lead single. Simply put, Night Demon take the listener on a journey with Outsider. It's a heavy and intense ride, so buckle up. You may never be the same again.

Outsider will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Black LP

- Transparent green LP

- Coke bottle clear LP available from USA outlets (limited to 500 copies)

- Transparent magenta LP available from CM Distro Wholesale EU and CMdistro.de (limited to 500 copies)

- Transparent sun yellow LP available from EMP, High Roller, Nuclear Blast (limited to 400 copies)

- Digital album

Plus, the following - exclusively from Night Demon:

- Dark green neon-yellow haze LP (limited to 500 copies)

- Cassette w/ green glow (limited to 50 standalone copies)

- Cassette w/ black tint shell (limited to 50 standalone copies)

- Ultimate Bundle with:

* Dark green-neon yellow haze 12" LP

* Green cassette

* Digipak CD

* Outsider t-shirt

* Coffin shaped backpatch

* Party mirror

- CD + t-shirt bundle

- Black 12" LP + T-shirt bundle

Pre-order here.

Outsider tracklisting:

"Prelude"

"Outsider"

"Obsidian"

"Beyond The Grave"

"Rebirth"

"Escape From Beyond"

"A Wake"

"The Wrath"

"The Last Day"

"Outsider" video:

On release day (March 17), Night Demon will kick off the "Hell's Decibels Tour 2023", hitting cities across the US alongside Satan and Haunt - with the trek concluding in Philly as the official Decibel Metal & Beer Fest pre-party. See below for all dates; tickets are available at nightdemon.net/tour.

March

17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

18 - Oakland, CA - Eli's Mile High Club

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

22 - Denver, CO - HQ

24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

25 - Houston, TX - White Oak (Hell's Heroes)

26 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

27 - Wichita, KS - - Barleycorns

29 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

31 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

April

1 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom (2 Minutes To Tulsa)

4 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

6 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

7 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

8 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

11 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry (Decibel Metal & Beer Fest pre-party)

Night Demon lineup:

Jarvis Leatherby - Vocals / Bass

Dusty Squires - Drums

Armand John Anthony - Guitars

(Photo - Nikolas Bremm)