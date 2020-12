NIGHT MANGER Featuring TODD KERNS, FRANKIE CLARKE, And More Cover RAMONES' "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)" In New Video

"Let's get festive with a Ramones holiday classic performed by Night Manger," says guitarist Todd Kerns (Toque, The Age Of Electric).

Check out the following quarantine jam of "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)" courtesy of Couch Riffs.

Night Manger is:

Vox: Frankie Clarke (Frankie And The Studs)

Drums: Timo Ellis (Netherlands)

Bass: Jon Sullivan (Sully Guitars)

Guitar 1: Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators)

Guitar 2: Mike Squires (Couch Riffs)

Ramones first released "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)" on their 1989 album, Brain Drain. The original video can be enjoyed below.