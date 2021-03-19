NIGHT RANGER Partners With Live Memorabilia On "Collections For Good" Campaign; Collectibles Up For Grabs

"It’s been far too long since we’ve all been able to see each other," begins a message from Night Ranger. "Because we’ve missed everyone so much and because our touring family is struggling until the return of live events, we’re partnering with Live Memorabilia on their "Collections For Good" campaign. We’ll be auctioning off some collectibles from our own personal collection with the proceeds benefiting our crew. Please visit our auction page to see what's available in addition to some of the items below."

Custom Backdrop

Remo Drum Head - Autographed

Custom Guitar Strap

Night Ranger plan to release their new studio album via Frontiers Music Srl this year. The new album will follow 2017's Don’t Let Up.

Night Ranger is:

Jack Blades (bass, vocals)

Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals)

Brad Gillis (lead & rhythm guitars)

Eric Levy (keyboards)

Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars)