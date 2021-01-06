NIGHTFALL Premiers New Song "Killing Moon"; Lyric Video

Greek melodic metal masters, Nightfall, will be releasing their new full-length, At Night We Prey, on March 5 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. The band has shared "Killing Moon", the brand new second single from the offering. Watch a lyric video below below.

Vocalist Efthimis Karadimas comments on the track: "'Killing Moon' is about losing yourself into horrifying thoughts. This is a fight you give every single day with depression. It is a real battlefield with you hiding in sloppy trenches, amid heavy bombardment. When the night falls, things become nastier; depression hits you harder in solitude. The burden is heavier when you are alone and all you need is peace of mind. You would beg for help, but it is like your voice is muted and none can hear you. None can understand the situation you are into. That makes you mad. Anger builds up. Faith collapses. You become prey to depression and your reactions turn violent. Only way out is that dim light of a guiding star you somehow trust it’s gonna save you. But is it true?"

At Night We Prey will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- LP in various colours

- Digital

Pre-order here.

The album artwork for At Night We Prey was created by Travis Smith.

Tracklisting:

"She Loved The Twilight"

"Killing Moon"

"Darkness Forever"

"Witches"

"Giants Of Anger"

"Temenos"

"Meteor Gods"

"Martyrs Of The Cult Of The Dead (Agita)"

"At Night We Prey "

"Wolves in Thy Head"

"Killing Moon" lyric video:

"Darkness Forever" lyric video:

Lineup:

Efthimis Karadimas - Bass, vocals

Mike Galiatsos - Guitar

Kostas Kyriakopoulos - Guitar

Fotis Benardo - Drums