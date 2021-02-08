NIGHTFALL Shares Official Lyric Video For New Song "Giants Of Anger"

Greek melodic metal masters, Nightfall, will be releasing their new full-length, At Night We Prey, on March 5 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. The band has shared "Giants Of Anger", the new single from the offering. Watch a lyric video below below.

Vocalist Efthimis comments on the track: "'Giants Of Anger' is about Wilhelm's II (the last German emperor) struggle with Erb's palsy, and the mental challenges he underwent to overcome it in a world where royal blood ought to be healthy. The song is carrying the frustration and reminds us all that mental disorders make no discrimination."

At Night We Prey will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- LP in various colours

- Digital

Pre-order here.

The album artwork for At Night We Prey was created by Travis Smith.

Tracklisting:

"She Loved The Twilight"

"Killing Moon"

"Darkness Forever"

"Witches"

"Giants Of Anger"

"Temenos"

"Meteor Gods"

"Martyrs Of The Cult Of The Dead (Agita)"

"At Night We Prey "

"Wolves in Thy Head"

"Killing Moon" lyric video:

"Darkness Forever" lyric video:

Lineup:

Efthimis Karadimas - Bass, vocals

Mike Galiatsos - Guitar

Kostas Kyriakopoulos - Guitar

Fotis Benardo - Drums