NIGHTWISH Announces Human. :II: Nature. Virtual Livestream Show For March 2021; Tickets Available Now

Finland's Nightwish is offering offers fans a unique experience by inviting them to a shared adventure at The Islanders Arms, a tavern built in virtual reality. The event takes place on two nights, Friday and Saturday, March 12th and 13th, 2021. On both evenings, the audience can expect an unforgettable 90-minute performance and will get to hear songs from the latest album, Human. :II: Nature., live for the first time. The setlist has variation for each night.



Released in April amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Human. :II: Nature. has not been performed live yet. Having had to postpone their world tour in 2020, Nightwish decided to create something unforeseen to lighten up the dark times.



A full-length live experience that reaches magical dimensions will be set in virtual reality – The Islander Inn tavern. During the evening, both the band and the audience can dive into diverse imaginary 3D worlds. The technical production is led by Zoan, whose Burst Live platform also powered Finnish rap superstars JVG’s May 1st virtual reality show that attracted more than a million viewers last spring.



For an interactive virtual show experience, members of the audience can create avatars and join the show on their computers or mobile devices. The audience can react by gestures, cheers or emojis, and chat with other fans. One can also dress up their avatar with Nightwish merchandise.

Show details are as follows:



Friday, March 12th, 2021 - Europe: 8:00pm CET / 7:00pm GMT

Saturday, March 13th, 2021 - North And South America - 8:00pm ET (UTC-5) / 5:00pm PT (UTC -8) / 10:00pm BRT (UTC-3) / 7:00pm CST (UTC -6)

Experience the live shows at Burst.fi. Recordings can be watched for 48 hours after the show.

Tickets for both schows are available now via Nightwish.com

Nightwish have released a previously unseen live video for "Yours Is An Empty Hope", shot at Teatro Metropólitan in Mexico City on October 15, 2015.

Says Nightwish founder/keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen: "We dug up Ville Lipiäinen's archives and came across with some never seen live footage from the past tours. Something to reminisce while waiting for the Human. :II: Nature. tour to finally start. More to come soon!"