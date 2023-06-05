NIGHTWISH Featured In Chaoszine Career Showcase: National Treasure Of Finland (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine recently decided to start new series on their official YouTube Channel focusing mostly on Finnish bands and their history. The new episode is now out and the featured band is Nightwish. Check it out below.

Nightwish recently announced that they will not be touring in support of their next studio album. The follow-up to 2020's Human. :II: Nature. is due for release in 2024. The band shared the news earlier today.

Says Nightwish: "As the Human :ll: Nature - World Tour is drawing to a close, we feel now is the time to tell you of our plans for the next phase in our journey. After the planned shows for June 2023 we will be “hanging up our spurs” for an indeterminate time, as far as live concert performances go, and won’t be touring the next album.

The reasons for this decision are personal, but, we all agree, vital to the wellbeing and future of the band. Be assured that we still love working together, and this decision has nothing to do with Floor`s pregnancy or our other individual projects.

However, an album of 12 new songs will see bright daylight in 2024, as will 3 music videos! The band is positively hyped beyond words over this new upcoming musical adventure.

Stay tuned for updates from our legendary Nightwish band camp & studio this summer!" - Tuomas, Floor, Emppu, Troy, Kai & Jukkis



(Photo - Media Piipari)