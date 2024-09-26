NIGHTWISH Guitarist EMPPU VUORINEN Receives New ESP EV-1 As A Surprise Gift (Video)

Kai Saarikko, CEO and founder of Musamaailma - the Finnish ESP dealer - made a surprise visit to Nightwish guitarist Emppu Vuorinen to gift him with this very special ESP Custom Shop guitar. Hear the story behind the guitar and check out the exchange below.

Nightwish have released their new album, Yesterwynde, a stunning journey through memory and monumental music. Known for heavy, orchestral, melodic, and folk trademarks, the band’s tenth studio album is a dark chest of wonders that, once opened, pulls the listener into a magical world beyond time.

Tuomas Holopainen about the new album: "Yesterwynde is finally here and ready to open its cabinet of stories, timelessness & hope for you dear listener. We are infinitely grateful that we get to share this ocean and all of its islands with you all."

Together with the release, Nightwish have dropped a music video for their song, "Lanternlight", an intense, quiet, reflective ballad touching themes of loss and mortality.

Tuomas on the video: "'Lanternlight' was the first song written for the album and the natural finale of the Yesterwynde journey. A love song, reaching for the timeless; a music to immortalize the memories of those dearest to us."

Watch the video below:

Yesterwynde is available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl box set. Order the album here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands" lyric video:

"Perfume Of The Timeless" video:

"The Day Of..."

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion