NIGHTWISH - Human. :II: Nature. European Tour Dates Pushed To November / December 2021

Symphonic metallers Nightwish have checked in with the following update:

"Some of you already saw this coming but due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic we are forced to move our European tour dates to late 2021. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled dates.

On top of this, we were able to announce a new date in Dublin, Ireland! This will be the second time in Nightwish history that we will play here!

Amorphis will be our Special Guests on this tour with support by Turmion Kätilöt."

The new tour schedule is as follows:

17 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

18 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

24 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

25 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

28 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportaréna

December

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

3 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

5 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

7 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

9 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

13 - London, UK - SSE Arena Wembley

15 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle (Club Version)

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - o2 Arena

21 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marko Hietala recently announced his departure from the band. His statement is available below.

Hietala: "Dear people. I am leaving Nightwish and my public life.

For a quite a few years now I haven’t been able to feel validated by this life. We have streaming company big guns demanding 9/5 work from artists of inspiration while unfairly sharing the profits. Even among the artists. We’re the banana republic of the music industry. Biggest tour promoters squeeze percentages even from our own merchandise while paying dividends to Middle East. Apparently some theocrasies can take the money from the music that would get you beheaded or jailed there without appearing as hypocrites. Just a couple of examples here.

This past year forced me to stay home and think. And I found myself very disillusioned about these and a lot of things. I found out that I am in need of that validation. For me to write, sing and play, I need to find some new reasons and inspirations. 'My Walden' so to speak. And it’s even in my book that I’m a chronic depressive. It’s dangerous for me and the people around me, if I continue. Some of the thoughts a while back were dark. Don’t worry, I’m fine. I have my two sons, a wife, the rest of the family, friends, a dog and lots of love.

And I don’t think that I’ll be gone for good.

Conspiracy is the word of the day. For the people who like them I need to say that my 55th birthday is now on 14th of Jan and I’ve certainly done my time for now. Blaming for instance Tuomas is an insult to both him and my free thinking. This is a very sad thing to all of us too. Have a care please.

But of course now we’ll know, if some go there on purpose.

There are a couple of things agreed on that I will do on 2021. Otherwise I kindly and with respect ask the media, bands, artists projects etc. to not ask me for anything within the next year. I have some reinventing to do. I hope to tell you about it on 2022. It’s not a promise though.

I am so sorry about this.

Marko Hietala

P.S.: Tony Iommi is an exception to the 'no contact whatsoever.' Childhood hero takes a precedence."

Nightwish has issued the following statement in the wake of Hietala's announcement:

"Marko`s resignation has left us with some difficult decisions and choices to be made. After much thought and consideration, we have, in mutual understanding, decided to perform the upcoming 'Human. :II: Nature. world tour as planned, but with a session bass player. The live line-up will be announced at a later date.

We respect Marko`s decision and wish him all the very best. We will not comment any further."