NIGHTWISH - Live KAI HAHTO "Sahara" Drumcam Footage Streaming

Video producer Antti Kangasaho has shared live footage of Nightwish drummer Kai Hahto performing "Sahara" in Vaasa, Finland at Lemonsoft Stadium in June 2023. Check it out below.

A magic dwells in every beginning, full of anticipation for what lies ahead, making time briefly stand still. This moment seems almost infinite, filled with limitless possibilities for the future and the start of a new era. And now, this moment has dawned for Nightwish...

Nightwish has announced their new album, Yesterwynde. The Symphonic metal legend’s new album will see the light of the day on September 20. It marks the band’s tenth studio album, following on from the release of Human. :II: Nature. in 2020.

Tuomas Holopainen stated about the new album: "Yesterwynde is a fantastical voyage through time, memory, and the better angels of human nature. Three years in the making, we're thrilled beyond words to soon share our tenth album with the world!"

Furthermore, Nightwish announce the release of the album's first single today. "Perfume Of The Timeless" will mark the beginning of the band's new era and will be released on May 21. Pre-save the single here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

Working with Nuclear Blast since the release of their highly lauded 2004 album Once, Nightwish have gained international fame and success selling more than ten million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards, having released six #1 albums and thirteen #1 singles. In October 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Tähtikatu – Walk of Fame Finland, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member. 2020 saw the release of the band's last studio record, Human. :II: Nature. that crowned the band's discography with another #1 success in Finland and Germany as well as several other impressive chart entries worldwide.

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion