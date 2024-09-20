NIGHTWISH Premier "Lanternlight" Music Video; Yesterwynde Album Out Now

Finnish Symphonic metal veterans, Nightwish, have released their new album, Yesterwynde, a stunning journey through memory and monumental music. Known for heavy, orchestral, melodic, and folk trademarks, the band’s tenth studio album is a dark chest of wonders that, once opened, pulls the listener into a magical world beyond time.

Tuomas Holopainen about the new album: "Yesterwynde is finally here and ready to open its cabinet of stories, timelessness & hope for you dear listener. We are infinitely grateful that we get to share this ocean and all of its islands with you all."

For this release, Nightwish also offers fans the chance to listen to Yesterwynde on Roblox. Roblox is an online immersive platform boasting close to 80M daily active users globally. Nuclear Blast has partnered with four experiences RoBeats (music & rhythm), and RPGs Deepwoken, Dungeon Quest & World Zero, where users will be able to play the game while listening to the album from September 20 to September 22. Find out more here.

Together with the release, Nightwish have dropped a music video for their song, "Lanternlight", an intense, quiet, reflective ballad touching themes of loss and mortality.

Tuomas on the video: "'Lanternlight' was the first song written for the album and the natural finale of the Yesterwynde journey. A love song, reaching for the timeless; a music to immortalize the memories of those dearest to us."

Watch the video below:

Yesterwynde is available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl box set. Order the album here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands" lyric video:

"Perfume Of The Timeless" video:

"The Day Of..."

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion